Box Office Report: Jailer 2 slows down in second week; check Udta Teer, Nayyi Navelli's earnings on Wednesday

Megastar Rajinikanth's film Jailer 2 witnessed a decline in its earnings as it entered its second week. However, despite single-digit collections, the film earned Rs 6.55 crore across 10,542 shows in India. Its worldwide gross stands at Rs 755.50 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Meanwhile, films such as Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer and Yami Gautam's Nayi Navelli are also struggling at the box office with modest collections. Find out how much these films earned at the box office on October 28.

Jailer 2 box office collection

As per Sacnilk, the Tamil action thriller Jailer 2 earned Rs 6.55 crore on Day 14, with an overall Tamil occupancy of 20%. The film collected Rs 2.50 crore overseas, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 260.50 crore. This brings its worldwide gross collection to Rs 755.50 crore.

Jailer 2 features an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, SJ Suryah, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Mithun Chakraborty and others.

Udta Teer box office collection

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, the spy-comedy Udta Teer opened in theatres on October 23. After recording its highest single-day collection of Rs 8.20 crore on Sunday (October 25), its earnings have declined during the weekdays. As per Sacnilk, Udta Teer has collected Rs 2.65 crore on its sixth day, taking its total India net collection to Rs 28.65 crore. Whereas the film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 42.68 crore.

Nayyi Navelli box office collection

Nayyi Navelli continued its theatrical run with a modest collection on Wednesday (October 28). According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 23 lakh net in India on Day 13, taking its total India net collection to Rs 25.53 crore. Its India gross collection reached Rs 30.29 crore, while its worldwide gross stood at Rs 33.49 crore.

Notably, the film's Wednesday earnings were lower than its collection of Rs 35 lakh on Tuesday (October 27). Besides Yami Gautam, the film features Addinath M Kothare, Sunita Rajwar, Anurag Thakur, and Mita Vashisht in key roles.

Other films at the box office

Apart from these, films such as Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam The Conclusion, Clayface, Korean thriller Hope and Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Tu Hai Meri Kiran are also running in theatres, competing to attract audiences.

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