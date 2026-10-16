Box Office Collection [October 15]: How much did Drishyam 3, Jailer 2 and Hanuman Ansh earn on Thursday

Rajinikanth's Tamil action thriller Jailer 2 has hit theatres, adding to the box office competition with films such as Drishyam 3 and Hanuman Ansh. As the films continue their theatrical run, their latest collection figures offer a glimpse into their performance at the Indian box office. Let's take a look at how much Jailer 2, Drishyam 3 and Hanuman Ansh earned on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

Drishyam 3 Box office collection

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 4.25 crore on Day 14, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 333 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 515.05 crore. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and others in key roles.

Jailer 2 box office collection Day 1

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 opened its theatrical run with Rs 59.70 crore at the Indian box office on Day 1, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded these earnings across 16,599 shows nationwide.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the Tamil action thriller also stars Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Mohanlal, SJ Suryah and others in key roles. The film was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, ahead of the Dussehra and Durga Puja holidays.

India TV gave Jailer 2 a rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from the review reads, "Jailer 2 is an entertaining commercial film powered by Nelson's strong writing, quirky humour and Rajinikanth's commanding screen presence. Despite some predictable moments and minor narrative shortcomings, the film keeps audiences engaged with its exciting sequences and entertaining moments."

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 70

On the other hand, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 65 crore on October 15, 2026, across 1,672 shows in India, taking its net collection to Rs 338.98 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and features Shobhinav Satya, Chandan Anand, Vihaan Shedge, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey in key roles.

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Jailer 2 box office Day 1: How much did Rajinikanth's film earn on opening day?