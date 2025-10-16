Box Office Collection [Oct 15]: Kantara Chapter 1 sees a dip, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari nears Rs 55 crore Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1' faces its first dip, earning Rs 10.55 cr on Day 14. On the other hand, films like 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', 'OG', and 'Jolly LLB 3' continue to struggle at the box office despite strong openings. Check the detailed box office report here.

New Delhi:

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1' witnessed its first drop in box office earnings on its 14th day. A prequel to the 2022 blockbuster 'Kantara', the film has been receiving praise from both audiences and critics alike. The Kannada folklore drama has already entered the Rs 450 crore club within just fourteen days of its release.

However, other films, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', Pawan Kalyan’s 'They Call Him OG', and Akshay Kumar’s 'Jolly LLB 3', have been struggling to attract audiences to the big screens. Let's take a look at how these films performed on the third Wednesday of October 2025.

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 sees its first dip

The action thriller film 'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1', which had been performing exceptionally well at the box office since its release, witnessed its first drop of 25.44% compared to the previous day. The movie did a business of Rs 14.15 crore on its second Tuesday (Day 13) and managed to collect Rs 10.55 crore on its second Wednesday (Day 14). With this, its total collection in India stands at Rs 476.45 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earns Rs 1 crore on Day 14

The romantic drama film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' has been struggling at the box office as Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1' continues to give tough competition. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film collected Rs 1 crore on its second Wednesday, bringing its total collection to Rs 54.10 crore. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles.

They Call Him OG's box office collection on day 21

Pawan Kalyan's action thriller 'They Call Him OG' earned Rs 0.36 crore on its third Wednesday, bringing its total box office collection to Rs 192.35 crore. The Telugu-language film had a strong opening at the box office, but its collections have now started to slow down. It also marked the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi.

Jolly LLB 3's box office report on day 27

The courtroom comedy-drama film Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, was released on September 19, 2025. The movie had a decent start on its opening day with a collection of Rs 12.5 crore. However, on its 27th day, the movie's collections slowed down as it collected Rs 0.25 crore. The total box office collection of Subhash Kapoor's directorial stands at Rs 113.95 crore.

