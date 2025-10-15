Box office collection [October 14, 2025]: Kantara Chapter 1 soars; SSKTK, Jolly LLB 3, OG struggle Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 keeps the momentum with Rs 13.50 cr on Tuesday, cruising past Rs 465 cr in India. Meanwhile, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (Rs 1.40 cr), Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 0.45 cr) and They Call Him OG (Rs 0.4 cr) see muted footfalls.

Rishab Shetty's folklore action thriller 'Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1' continues to perform strongly at both the Indian and global box office, giving tough competition to other films currently playing in theatres. In addition, movies like 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', 'Jolly LLB 3', and 'They Call Him OG' are struggling to draw audiences to the big screens.

Talking about the Tuesday box office collections, it was a solid day for 'Kantara Chapter 1', which earned Rs 13.50 crore in India. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan's 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' collected Rs 1.40 crore, 'Jolly LLB 3' managed to earn only in lakhs, and 'They Call Him OG' also continued to underperform. Let's take a detailed look at the box office performance of these films.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 13

The prequel to the Kannada language film 'Kantara' titled 'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1', which hit the big screens on October 2, 2025, managed to cross the Rs 450 crore mark within 13 days. The folklore action thriller film stars Rishab Shetty, who also directed the film. Apart from Rishab, it features Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and others in the lead roles. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 13.50 crore on its second Tuesday, bringing its total collection to Rs 465.25 crore across India.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 13

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic drama film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' saw an increase in its box office earnings on its day 13 as compared to the previous day. The movie, which earned Rs 1.25 crore on its second Monday, collected Rs 1.40 crore on its second Tuesday. However, Shashank Khaitan's directorial has collected Rs 52.60 crore so far.

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 26

Akshay Kumar's courtroom comedy drama film 'Jolly LLB 3' earned Rs 0.45 crore on its fourth Tuesday. This Bollywood movie is the third instalment of Subhash Kapoor's hit franchise 'Jolly LLB'. Besides Akshay Kumar, it features Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and others in the lead roles. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has minted Rs 113.70 crore within day 26.

They Call Him OG box office collection latest

Pawan Kalyan's action thriller film 'They Call Him OG', which had a strong start at the box office, has been struggling to attract the audience to the big screens. The Telugu language film did a business of Rs 0.4 crore on its third Tuesday, bringing its total box office collection to Rs 191.9 crore. Besides Pawan Kalyan, Sujeeth's directorial features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy in key roles.

