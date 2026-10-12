Box Office [October 11]: Drishyam 3 crosses Rs 300 crore in India, Hanuman Ansh rises, The Vvaan lags

The box office saw different trends on Sunday, October 11, with Drishyam 3 recording a strong collection while Hanuman Ansh registered a rise in its daily earnings. Meanwhile, Vvan: Force of the Forrest maintained its collection from the previous day. The films feature Ajay Devgn, respectively, and actors associated with the other two releases, with their latest figures reflecting different box office runs.

How much did Drishyam 3 earn on Day 10?

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected Rs 22.50 crore net in India on Day 10, across 14,872 shows. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 309 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 370.80 crore. Overseas, the film earned Rs 6 crore on Sunday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 109 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 479.80 crore.

The film marks the final chapter in the popular Drishyam franchise. It also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.

Hanuman Ansh Day 66 box office collection

Hanuman Ansh, meanwhile, collected Rs 2.80 crore net on Day 66 across 2,775 shows. The film earned Rs 1.55 crore from Hindi screenings across 1,649 shows and Rs 1.25 crore from Telugu screenings across 1,126 shows. Its total India gross collection stands at Rs 394.92 crore, while India net collections have reached Rs 334.48 crore. The film added Rs 0.20 crore from overseas markets on Day 66, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 40.45 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 435.37 crore. The day's collection represents a 12.0% rise from the previous day's net collection of Rs 2.50 crore.

Vvan: Force of the Forrest box office collection

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's Vvan: Force of the Forrest collected Rs 1 crore net in India on Day 17 across 1,559 shows. The film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 81.14 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 68.35 crore.

The film earned Rs 0.10 crore from overseas markets on Day 17, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 7.80 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 88.94 crore. The daily collection remained unchanged from the previous day's net earnings of Rs 1 crore.

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Drishyam 3 dominates the box office as The Vvaan slows down, Hanuman Ansh sees a rise