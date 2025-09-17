Box Office Collection [September 16, 2025]: Mirai, Baaghi 4, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, and more Tuesday’s box office saw mixed trends as Mirai dipped, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle held strong, Baaghi 4 inched past ₹51 cr, and Lokah crossed Rs 124 crore.

Audiences are being treated to a variety of films in theatres, ranging from Bollywood, Hollywood and Tollywood. In terms of box office collections, Mirai suffered a slight decline on Tuesday. However, other films like Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle maintained their collection.

On the other hand, past releases like The Conjuring: Last Rites and Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra saw an increase in their earnings. Let's find out how Tuesday proved for films competing at the box office.

Mirai box office collection day 5

South Indian actor Teja Sajja's film Mirai made a strong entry into theatres on opening day. The film earned Rs 5.75 crore on Tuesday, compared to Rs 6.4 crore on Monday. Consequently, Mirai earned Rs 56.75 crore in five days. This shows that the film's earnings have declined even on Tuesday. Now it will be interesting to see how the coming days prove to be for the film.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle box office collection

The Japanese anime film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is performing tremendously in Indian theatres. The film earned Rs 13 crore on the opening day. At the same time, it earned Rs 4.28 crore on Tuesday, while the film earned Rs 4.2 crore on Monday. According to this, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has earned a total of Rs 47.78 crore at the box office in 5 days.

Baaghi 4 box office collection day 12

It has been 12 days since Tiger Shroff's starrer Baaghi 4 was released in theatres. The film earned Rs 89 lakh on Tuesday, while it earned Rs 75 lakh on Monday. So far, the film has earned a total of Rs 51.29 crore. Talking about the starcast of this film, apart from Tiger Shroff, actors like Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Kaur Sindhu are seen in it.

The Bengal Files box office collection day 12

The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is now seen shrinking in millions. This is an indication that the film may say goodbye to theatres very soon. Although the film's earnings have increased slightly on Tuesday, it earned Rs 50 lakh on the 12th day. At the same time, it earned Rs 40 lakh on Monday. The Bengal Files has so far earned Rs 15 crore at the box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites box office collection day 12

The Conjuring: Last Rites earned Rs 1.11 crore at the box office on Tuesday, while it earned Rs 1 crore on Monday. The last part of the hit film franchise has so far earned Rs 77.46 crore in 12 days in India.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra box office collection day 20

Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Malayalam film Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra won the hearts of the audience. The film earned Rs 2.75 crore on the 20th day, i.e. Tuesday, while it also earned Rs 2.75 crore on Monday. So far, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has earned Rs 124.9 crore at the box office.

