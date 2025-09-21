Box office collection [September 20, 2025]: Jolly LLB 3 soars, Mirai and Lokah continue strong run Jolly LLB 3 shines with Rs 32.76 cr in 2 days, while Mirai, Lokah, and Infinity Castle maintain solid box office collections. See Saturday’s full report.

New Delhi:

New releases from Bollywood and South Indian cinema are competing fiercely at the box office. 'Jolly LLB 3', 'Ajey', and 'Nishaanchi', released on Friday, received varying audience responses. Meanwhile, old release films like 'Mirai', 'Demon Slayer', and 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Sudha' also maintained their hold.

Let's find out how much each film earned on Saturday, the second day.

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 2

The pairing of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi was seen clashing in court this time. Audiences had been waiting for the release of 'Jolly LLB 3' for a long time, and the film lived up to expectations, performing exceptionally well at the box office. While it grossed approximately Rs 12 crore on the first day, its collections increased to nearly Rs 20 crore on the second day. Overall, the film has earned Rs 32.76 crore in two days. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

Nishaanchi collection day 2

Audiences and makers of Anurag Kashyap's film 'Nishaanchi' were expecting a major surprise, but the opening was disappointing. After earning only Rs 2.5 million on the first day, the second saw a slight increase, bringing the collection to Rs 3.9 million. The film's total gross after two days was only Rs 6.4 million. Aishwarya Thackeray marks her debut with this film, alongside Vedika Pinto and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Ajey box office collection update

'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' was also eagerly awaited by audiences. Based on the life of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the film grossed Rs 2.5 million on opening day. On the second day, its collections increased to Rs 32.76 lakh, bringing the two-day total to approximately Rs 68 lakh. Anant Joshi plays the role of Yogi in the film, which is directed by Ravindra Gautam.

Mirai box office collection

Teja Sajja's film 'Mirai' has been a hit with audiences since its first week. Although collections dipped, the film picked up steam on Saturday, earning approximately Rs 51.5 million. The film has now crossed the Rs 730 million mark.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle box office update

The Japanese anime 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle' had a strong opening. While its earnings declined in the second week, it earned Rs 32.5 million on Saturday. So far, it has grossed Rs 58.40 crore, which is considered a major success for anime films in India.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Sudha box office collection

The South Indian film 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Sudha' has surpassed several Bollywood films at the box office. The film earned around Rs 3.15 crore on Saturday, taking its total business to Rs 133.65 crore. Kalyani Priyadarshan's powerful performance has kept the audience captivated.

