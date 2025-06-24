Box office collection: Did Sitaare Zameen Par and Kuberaa pass the Monday test? The box office figures of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par and Dhanush's starrer Kuberaa are out. Read further to know which film passed the Monday test.

New Delhi:

The Indian box office witnessed a clash of the two most anticipated films last Friday. The films which hit the silver screens on June 20, 2025, include Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par and South actor Dhanush's Kuberra. Let us tell you that both films performed well at the box office on their opening day. Let's have a look at their day 4 collection here.

Sitaare Zameen Par

RS Prasanna's directorial 'Sitaare Zameen Par' received good reviews from critics and viewers. Aamir Khan's film is the spiritual sequel of his 2004's Taare Zameen Par. The family drama film, which earned Rs 10.7 crore on its first day, witnessed 88.79% growth, earning Rs 20.2 crore on its second day. It continues to earn on its third day as well. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Bollywood movie earned Rs 27.25 crore on its first Sunday.

Talking about its Monday box office collection, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' saw a dip in its earnings as it managed to collect Rs 8.50 crore on June 23, 2025. At present, the total box office collection of Aamir Khan's starrer is recorded at Rs 66.65 crore. Besides Aamir, the film features Genelia Deshmukh and Gurpal Singh in the lead roles. Critics have given this film 7.3 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Kuberaa

Sekhar Kammula's directorial 'Kuberaa' had a good start at the box office. The action crime thriller features Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. The Telugu-language film collected Rs 14.75 crore on its opening day, and saw a growth of 11.86% on its second day, by earning Rs 16.5 crore. The film performed well on the weekend (Sunday) and collected Rs 17.35% on day 3. In terms of the film's Monday collection, the Dhanush starrer saw a decrease of 61.15% and managed to collect Rs 6.74% on day 4. At present, the total box office collection of the film 'Kuberaa' stands at Rs 55.35 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Other films, including Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Housefull 5' and Hollywood film 'How to Train Your Dragon', are also running at the theatres.

