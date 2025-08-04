Box Office collection (3 August 2025): Son of Sardaar 2 rises, Dhadak 2 struggles From Mahavatar Narasimha’s historic run to Saiyaara’s near-entry into the Rs 300 crore club, here’s how the latest films are faring at the box office.

New Delhi:

The box office market is on a high these days. Sunday proved profitable for films, in which 'Mahavatar Narasimha' was seen standing at the top. At this time, films from Bollywood to the South, with content from romance to drama, are running in theatres.

There has also been a jump in the earnings of 'Son of Sardaar 2' and 'Dhadak 2'. Apart from this, 'Saiyaara' is also just a few steps away from a great record. Let's have a look at the box office collection of these films.

Son of Sardaar 2 weekend collection: Ajay Devgn's film gains pace

Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer film 'Son of Sardaar 2' was released in theatres on Friday. This film is the sequel of 'Son of Sardaar' and it started with Rs 7.25 crore on the opening day. After this, the film's collection gradually increased. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 9.25 crore. So far, the film has earned Rs 24.75 crore in three days. This weekend proved to be good for 'Son of Sardaar 2'.

Dhadak 2 Box Office collection: A slow start for Siddhant and Triptii

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Dhadak 2' is not able to do anything special at the box office. This film was released in theatres on August 1. The film's earnings gradually increased on Sunday, but it still would have disappointed the makers. On the first day of release, 'Dhadak 2' started at the box office with just Rs 3.5 crore. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 4.25 crore. In three days, the film has collected Rs 11.50 crore.

Mahavatar Narasimha Box Office collection: A surprise winner

The animation film 'Mahavatar Narasimha' directed by Ashwin Kumar is currently performing brilliantly in theatres. The film started with just Rs 1.75 crores at the box office on the opening day and has been overshadowing all the films running in theatres since then. On Sunday, 'Mahavatar Narasimha' collected Rs 23.50 crore, where the film had earned Rs 15.4 crore on Saturday. The collection of films is increasing rapidly day by day. So far, the film has earned Rs 91.35 crore in 10 days.

Saiyaara collection: Ahaan Pandey’s film close to Rs 300 crore

It has been 17 days since 'Saiyaara', directed by Mohit Suri, was released in theatres and the film is still making a splash at the box office. This film starring Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda is going to cross the Rs 300 crore mark very soon. The film collected Rs 8 crores on Sunday and in 17 days, the film has earned a total of Rs 299.75 crores. That means today, Monday, can the day when the film joins the 300 crore club.

