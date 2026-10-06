Box office [October 5, 2026]: Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 nears Rs 200 crore in India, The Vvaan struggles

Ajay Devgn's hit Drishyam franchise is currently running in theatres. The film, which was released on October 2, witnessed a solid weekend at the box office, surpassing Rs 100 crore. While the film saw a decline in its collection owing to a weekday, the film collected a decent amount for a Monday. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan is in its second week. The film continues to struggles in theatres.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion box office Day 4

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continued its strong run at the box office, though the film saw a noticeable drop in collections on its first Monday. Ajay Devgn's film earned Rs 21 crore on Day 4, taking its India net collection to Rs 197.50 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. The film ran across 16,274 shows and recorded 25.0% occupancy.

The film had opened with Rs 62 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 61.00 crore on Day 3. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 197.50 crore.

The film's India gross collection has reached Rs 237 crore. It added Rs 5 crore from overseas on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 66 crore. The worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 303 crore.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, the film stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat and Rajat Kapoor.

Vvaan: Force of the Forrest box office Day 11

Meanwhile, Vvaan: Force of the Forrest also recorded a drop on its second Monday. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's film collected Rs 0.95 crore on Day 11, taking its total India net collection to Rs 63.05 crore.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's Vvaan: Force of the Forrest earned Rs 0.95 crore on Day 11. The film recorded 17.0% occupancy across 1,970 shows.

The film had collected Rs 3.25 crore on Day 8, Rs 2 crore on Day 9 and Rs 3.25 crore on Day 10. With the latest collection added, its India net total has reached Rs 63.05 crore.

The India gross collection stands at Rs 74.90 crore, while the film collected Rs 0.10 crore overseas on Day 11. Its total overseas gross is now Rs 7.10 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 82 crore.

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