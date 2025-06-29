Box Office Collection: A look at Maa, Kannappa, F1, Sitaare Zameen Par and Kuberaa's Saturday collections These days, movies from Bollywood to South and Hollywood are running in the theatres. Let's know how the weekend started for these films.

New Delhi:

Several movies are running in theatres these days. These films of different genres are present at the box office to entertain the audience. These include horror to emotional, drama, mythological and Hollywood films. Let's know how Saturday was for these films and how much money these films mint at the ticket counter.

Maa

Kajol's horror-mythological film 'Maa' is in theatres these days. 'Maa', which started its box office with 4.65 crores on Friday, saw a jump in earnings on the second day on Saturday. Taking advantage of the weekend, Kajol starrer did a business of 6.18 crores on Saturday. In this way, the total collection of the film in two days has become Rs 10.83 crores.

Kannappa

Vishnu Manchu's film 'Kannappa' is a film based on mythological stories. The audience was eagerly waiting for this film because its cast includes big stars like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Prabhas. The film also made a good start at the box office. The Pan India release, which started with earnings of 9.35 crores on the first day, has suffered a setback on the second day. Because on the second day, Saturday, the film's earnings decreased instead of increasing. The film's collection on Saturday was only 7 crores. In this way, Kannappa has done a total business of 16.35 crores in two days.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan's ' Sitaare Zameen Par ' is continuously performing well at the box office. The film is also continuously receiving appreciation from the people. The family drama, which collected 88.9 crores in its first week, is also making a good collection in its second week. On the 9th day, Saturday, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' earned better than the newly released films. The film's collection on Saturday was 13.63 crores. In this way, Aamir's film has crossed the 100 crore mark. The total collection of the film has now reached Rs 109.18 crore.

F1

Brad Pitt's F1, based on Formula One racing, had a good start at the box office. F1, which opened its account at the box office with 5.5 crores, saw a jump in its earnings on Saturday. The film earned Rs 9.62 crore on Saturday. With this, the film's collection has reached Rs 15.32 crore in two days in India.

Kuberaa

Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Kuberaa' has also entered its second week. The film, which did a business of 69 crores in the first week, now earned only Rs 2.5 crore on the first day of the second week, i.e. Friday. However, now a slight jump has been seen in the collection of the film on Saturday. On its 9th day on Saturday, the film has earned Rs 4.83 crore. With this, the total collection of the film has now become Rs 76.33 crore.

Also Read: Shefali Jariwala cremated at Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai