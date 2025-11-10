Box Office [November 9, 2025]: Haq and The Girlfriend remain steady, Predator Badlands breaks records Theatres across India stayed lively this Sunday as Kantara Chapter 1 continued its dream run and new releases like Haq and The Taj Story joined the race. From Assam to Mumbai, here’s how the box office numbers stacked up on November 9, 2025.

New Delhi:

The Indian box office was buzzing with an array of films in the past week. With new releases taking over cinema halls such as Haq, and previous films still holding their grounds, the box office result on Sunday, November 9, was nothing but interesting.

With a fascinating mix of emotional dramas and underdog stories this week - each performing differently, let's find out how the Sunday box office report card looked.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection and worldwide earnings

Rishab Shetty's film released on October 2, and it has earned an estimated Rs 617 crore net at the Indian box office. The film's gross collections touched Rs 728.06 crore after GST adjustments. Despite the film's OTT release, it is commendable how the film continues to draw the audience to the theatres.

Haq box India office collection

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's Haq has managed to find a steady traction. After earning Rs 3.75 crore on its first Sunday, the film’s total India collection now stands at Rs 8.85 crore. The courtroom drama seems to be holding its own, thanks to strong word of mouth and performances.

Thamma box office collection: How Ayushmann Khurrana’s film is performing

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma continues its run at the box office. The film minted Rs 1.65 crore recently, taking its total collection to a staggering Rs 131.05 crore.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has shown decent stability, earning Rs 1.50 crore with a total of Rs 74.95 crore. The film continues to work well with good audience engagement in urban centres.

Roi Roi Binale box office collection

Assamese film Roi Roi Binale, which marks Zubeen Garg's last-ever film, is shattering records at the box office. It collected Rs 1.89 crore on Day 10, taking its total net collection to Rs 15.76 crore. The film can be reportedly counted among one of the highest-grossing Assamese films of all time

The Girlfriend Day 3 box office collection

Rashmika Mandanna-led The Girlfriend has seen its highest number on its first Sunday. The film put up modest numbers with Rs 3 crore, taking the total tally to Rs 6.80 crore.

How much has The Taj Story earned to date?

Paresh Rawal's The Taj Story is also holding steady ground in its second week. On its tenth day (second Sunday, November 9), the film earned Rs 2.09 crore, showing a jump from Rs 1.75 crore on Saturday. Its total collection now stands at Rs 15.74 crore, a rather healthy number for a period film with limited screens.

Predator Badlands shatters records

Beyond Indian borders, Hollywood is doing phenomenally well, too. Predator: Badlands, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, has made a massive impact globally, opening to $80 million worldwide - the highest-ever opening for the Predator franchise.