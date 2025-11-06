Box Office collection [November 5, 2025]: Baahubali: The Epic steady, Thamma earns Rs 2 cr It was a steady Tuesday at the box office. Prabhas’s Baahubali: The Epic added Rs 1.5 crore while Zubeen Garg’s Roi Roi Binale kept soaring, crossing the Rs 10-crore mark. Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continued their smooth weekday runs.

New Delhi:

The box office numbers on Tuesday were slow but steady. The figures usually dip towards the middle of the week, unless for a release day, and steadily pick towards the weekend. In similar lines, Prabhas's Baahubali: The Epic has slowed at the box office, followed by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma.

However, Zubeen Garg's last film, Roi Roi Binale is pacing steadily at the box office. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is also managing to hold the fort. Let's find out how much each of these films earned on November 5.

Baahubali: The Epic box office collection

Baahubali: The Epic saw a quieter day at the ticket window, adding Rs 1.50 crore on its first Tuesday. The film's total collection stands at Rs 29.65 crore. Despite slowing down, the film’s consistent performance has kept it afloat.

Roi Roi Binale box office report

Roi Roi Binale continues to be the feel-good success story of the season, thriving specifically on nostalgia. The romantic musical drama, marking Zubeen Garg's final project, showed impressive weekday strength - earning Rs 8.65 crore on Day 5 and then witnessing a solid 27.33% jump on Day 6, collecting Rs 1.91 crore, which even surpassed its Sunday figure of Rs 1.8 crore. With this surge, the film has officially crossed the Rs 10 crore mark, standing tall at Rs 10.56 crore.

Thamma box office collection

Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma is not aiming for extraordinary numbers anymore. The supernatural drama added another Rs 2 crore to its tally, taking its total to Rs 126.05 crore.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 16 box office collection

Harshvardhan Rane-starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, too, seems to continue its decent run. The romantic thriller has managed to hold ground with Rs 2 crore on Day 16, pushing its total to Rs 70.30 crore. The film is inching towards crossing Rs 100-crore mark in India soon.

Ikk Kudi

Shehnaaz Gill's Ikk Kudi minted Rs 1.02 crore with an additional Rs 33 lakh, showing moderate performance at the box office.

