Box office collection [27 August 2025]: Coolie outperforms War 2, Mahavatar Narsimha continues to roar Read on to know how much Coolie, War 2 and Mahavatar Narsimha collected at the Indian box office on Wednesday.

New Delhi:

Two big-budget films, Coolie and War 2, that were released 14 days ago, are still managing to hold their ground at the box office. Both have seen steady collections over the past two weeks, drawing audiences, but Rajinikanth's Coolie beats Hrithik Roshan's War 2 on its second Wednesday.

According to Sacnilk, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film saw a rise in earnings compared to the previous day and collected Rs 4.50 crore. On the other hand, Ayan Mukerji's action thriller War 2 witnessed a drop compared to its Tuesday collection, earning Rs 2.50 crore on Day 14.

Apart from these, Ashwin Kumar's animated film 'Mahavatar Narsimha' continued its momentum on its day 34. The film has now collected Rs 237.10 crore at Indian theatres. Read on to know their detailed box office collections here.

Coolie inches towards Rs 270 crore at the Indian box office

Superstar Rajinikanth's film Coolie has been receiving a positive response from the audience. The Tamil-language film, which crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in its first week, has been managing to attract audiences in the theatres. Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial outperforms War 2 by collecting Rs 4.50 crore on its second Wednesday, bringing its total India's box office collection to Rs 268.75 crore.

War 2 slows down at Indian box office on its day 14

Ayan Mukerji's spy thriller film 'War 2' saw a drop in its box office collections on its day 14, as compared to the previous day. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer collected Rs 2.50 crore on the second Wednesday and is yet to cross the Rs 230 crore mark in India. Talking about its worldwide box office collection, the film has collected Rs 347.5 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The critics have given this film a total of 6 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Mahavatar Narsimha continues to roar

The animated fantasy drama film 'Mahavatar Narsimha' has been performing well at the Indian screens since its release. The movie, which is directed by Ashwin Kumar, is giving tough competition to big-budget films like War 2 and Coolie. The film collected Rs 2.25 crore on its day 34, bringing its total India's box office collection to Rs 237.10 crore.

However, the real test begins tomorrow as Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Param Sundari' is set to clash with them in cinemas. It will be interesting to see whether these films can maintain their momentum or if the new arrivals take over the spotlight.

