Box office collection [24 Aug 2025]: Coolie ahead of War 2; Mahavatar Narasimha still strong Rajinikanth’s Coolie leads with Rs 257 cr, War 2 stands at Rs 221 cr, and Mahavatar Narasimha surprises with Rs 231 cr even after a month at the box office.

New Delhi:

'Coolie' and 'War 2' are ruling the box office these days. Both films have now completed ten days at the box office and have crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.

Moreover, due to no new release this Friday, these films have benefited, while they also made full use of the weekend. Now let's know how these films fared on their second Sunday.

Coolie box office collection day 11

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' performed brilliantly at the box office on its second Sunday. The film took advantage of the Sunday holiday on its 11th day and earned Rs 11.02 crore. With this, the total collection of the film in 11 days has now become Rs 257.02 crore.

War 2 box office collection day 11

On the other hand, if we talk about Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film 'War 2', then the second Sunday was good but not that special for the film. There was no huge jump in the earnings of the film as compared to Saturday. On its second Sunday on the 11th day, 'War 2' earned only Rs 6.60 crore. With this, 'War 2' has done a total business of 221.10 crores in 11 days.

Coolie vs War 2 box office comparison

'Coolie' and 'War 2', both released together and are high-budget action-packed films. However, both films have received mixed responses from critics and the audience. But at the box office, Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' is consistently ahead of Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2'.

Mahavatar Narasimha box office collection day 31

Between 'Coolie' and 'War 2', the animated film 'Mahavatar Narasimha' is consistently performing well at the box office. Even after a month of its release, the film is not only earning crores, but is also giving tough competition to these two big new releases.

On its fifth Sunday on the 31st day, 'Mahavatar Narasimha' earned Rs 6.15 crores. With this, the total collection of the film has become Rs 231.75 crores.

Also Read: Remember Aishwarya Rai’s son in Kuch Naa Kaho? Here’s where Parth Dave is now