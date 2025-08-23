Box office collection [22 August 2025]: Coolie races ahead of War 2; Mahavatar Narasimha steady Coolie and War 2 are battling at the box office. Rajinikanth’s film is leading, Hrithik’s actioner stays strong, and Mahavatar Narasimha continues its dream run.

A box office tussle can be seen between two mega-budget movies at present. Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' and Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2' are having a fierce competition at the box office.

While Thalaiva can be seen winning the race with a huge margin, the animated mythological film 'Mahavatar Narasimha' has also been in the theatres for almost four weeks.

Coolie box office collection

South superstar Rajinikanth's multi-starrer film 'Coolie' was released in theatres on August 14. According to Sacnilk, on Friday, 'Coolie' earned Rs 6.01 crore at the box office, while on Thursday it earned Rs 6.15 crore. This indicates that the film's earnings may see a jump again this weekend. In total, 'Coolie' has collected Rs 235.67 crore in 9 days.

War 2 box office collection

'War 2' is also giving competition to Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film also crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in 9 days. The film earned Rs 3.8 crore on Friday, while it earned Rs 5 crore on Thursday. 'War 2' has so far earned Rs 208.05 crore at the box office. Now it remains to see how much this film earns over the weekend.

Coolie and War 2 cast details

Talking about 'War 2', apart from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, actors like Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor feature in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie' stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj in the lead roles.

Mahavatar Narasimha box office update

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, 'Mahavatar Narasimha' is still having its hold at the box office. It has been 29 days since the release of the film. On Friday, the film earned Rs 2 crore, while it earned Rs 1.65 crore on Thursday. 'Mahavatar Narasimha' has so far earned a total of Rs 220.75 crore. Now it is being said that the film can soon cross the Rs 250 crore mark in India. Let us tell you that according to reports, the budget of the film is said to be only Rs 4 crore.

