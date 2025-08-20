Box office collection [19 August 2025]: Coolie, War 2 drop while Mahavatar Narsimha holds firm War 2 and Coolie faced sharp drops on Day 6, while Mahavatar Narsimha held strong after 25 days. Here’s the full box office collection report.

Several films from the Bollywood and South Indian film industries are clashing with each other in theatres these days. Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer 'War 2', South superstar Rajinikanth's action thriller film 'Coolie' and animated fantasy drama film 'Mahavatar Narsimha' are attracting audiences to the theatres.

Out of these, Ashwin Kumar's animated film 'Mahavatar Narsimha', which was released in theatres 25 days ago, is giving tough competition to big-budget newly released films like War 2 and Coolie at the ticket counters. Read on to know how these films performed on Tuesday.

War 2 box office collection day 6: Hrithik-Jr NTR starrer sees big drop

Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'War 2' starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR witnessed a decrease of 73.20% in its earnings on its day 6. The spy thriller film, which had a strong opening on its first day, collected Rs 8.25 crore on its first Tuesday (Day 6). The total box office collection of War 2 across India stands at Rs 192.5 crore.

For the unversed, the film is the sequel to the 2019 film 'War', which featured Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and others in the key roles.

Coolie box office collection day 6

South superstar Rajinikanth's film 'Coolie', which was released on August 14, 2025, alongside 'War 2', saw a dip of 65.96% in its numbers at the box office on its first Tuesday as compared to Monday. Lokesh Kanagaraj's film earned Rs 12 crore on Monday and collected Rs 9.50 crore on Tuesday. Despite this drop, the total box office collection of the Tamil-language film is recorded at Rs 216 crore across India.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 'Coolie' tops the list of biggest opening weekend grossers of Tamil cinema, beating Rajinikanth's own film '2.0', which was released in 2018.

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection: Strong hold after 25 days

The animated drama film 'Mahavatar Narsimha' continued to attract viewers to the big screens even after 25 days of its release. The film hit the silver screens on July 25, 2025, and revolves around the story of Hiranyakashyap's son Prahlad, who was a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Talking about its box office collection on Day 26 (fourth Tuesday), the film collected Rs 2.75 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 215.60 crore across India.

