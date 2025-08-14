Box office collection [13 August 2025]: Mahavatar Narsimha nears Rs 186 cr; SOS 2, Dhadak 2 see sharp drops Mahavatar Narsimha continues its strong run at the box office as films like Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, and Kingdom struggle to keep pace.

New Delhi:

A variety of films across genres are currently running in theatres, from Mahavatar Narsimha and Son of Sardaar 2 to Dhadak 2, Kingdom, Saiyaara, and more. But despite stiff competition, Ashwin Kumar’s animated fantasy drama Mahavatar Narsimha continues to shine even after 20 days on the big screen.

In contrast, Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2, Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2, and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom are facing tough times at the ticket window. Meanwhile, Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara, which released almost a month ago, is slowing down on weekdays but still managing to pull in audiences on weekends.

Mahavatar Narsimha

Released on July 25, 2025, the mythological action film Mahavatar Narsimha tells the story of Prahlad, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu. Despite being an animated film, it has struck a chord with viewers.

On Day 20, the film earned Rs 4.50 crore, bringing its total India collection to Rs 185.50 crore, according to Sacnilk. Its consistent run is proving that strong storytelling and devotional themes can win big at the box office.

Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s romantic drama had a blockbuster start. On its 4th Sunday, it earned Rs 4 crore, but by its fourth Wednesday, collections dipped to Rs 1.25 crore.

Still, Saiyaara’s total stands at an impressive Rs 322.60 crore across India, making it one of the top performers of the year under the YRF banner.

Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2

Released on the same day, both films are struggling to maintain momentum. Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 saw a 39% drop on its second Wednesday, falling from Rs 1.28 crore on Day 12 to Rs 0.78 crore on Day 13. Its total so far is Rs 45.16 crore.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 has underperformed from the start, collecting only Rs 22.24 crore till now.

Kingdom

The Telugu-language action drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse earned just Rs 0.23 crore on its second Wednesday, bringing its total to Rs 51.88 crore in India.

Tough competition ahead

The release of big-budget titles like Coolie and War 2 on August 14, 2025, is expected to further squeeze box office space for films such as Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2, which are already struggling to stay afloat.

