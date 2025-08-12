Box office collection [11 August 2025]: Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara lead race Mahavatar Narsimha leads with Rs 174.90 cr, Saiyaara crosses Rs 319 cr. Here’s the 11 Aug 2025 box office update for Bollywood’s big releases.

There are several films from Bollywood which are currently running in the theatres. From action comedies to crime dramas, animated films, and romantic dramas, movies are giving each other competition.

Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Dhadak 2, which clashed at the box office on August 1, 2025, performed averagely on their second Monday. Ashwin Kumar's fantasy drama animated film 'Mahavatar Narsimha', which is based on the mythological tale of Prahlad and the Narasimha avatar of Lord Vishnu, outperformed all the other releases.

Read further to know how these films performed at the box office on August 11, 2025.

Son of Sardaar 2 box office update after second Monday

Vijay Kumar Arora's directorial 'Son of Sardaar 2' starring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur earned Rs 1 crore on its second Monday, bringing its total collection to Rs 43 crore. It is worth noting that critics have given this film an IMDb rating of 7.2.

Dhadak 2 box office collection after 11 days

Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, struggle to perform at the box office on its eleventh day. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film earned Rs 60 lakh on its second Monday, making the total collection of Rs 21 crore after eleven days of its release.

Udaipur Files box office report after opening weekend

Vijay Raaz's action crime thriller film 'Udaipur Files', which was released in theatres on August 8, 2025, after many delays, collected Rs 1.31 crore worldwide according to industry tracker Sacnilk. For the unversed, the film collected Rs 13 lakh on its opening day, followed by Rs 1 lakh on its second day. The film is directed by Bharat S Shrinate and features Nikunj Aggarwal, Uday Atrolia, Praveen Atulkar alongside Vijay Raaz.

Andaaz 2 struggles to sustain at box office

Suneel Darshan's film 'Andaaz 2', which was released on Friday, August 8, 2025, struggled at the box office. For the unversed, it is the second instalment of the 2003 film 'Andaaz' and features new actors like Ayush Kumar, Kaysha, and Natasha Fernandes. The film, which collected Rs 12 lakh on its first day, witnessed a growth on its second day, earning Rs 19 lakh (Saturday). However, it saw a dip in its earnings on day 3 and collected Rs 12 lakh. On day 4, Andaaz 2 did a business of Rs 4 lakh.

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 18

The animated fantasy drama film 'Mahavatar Narsimha' has been dominating at the box office ever since its release. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the film collected Rs 5.25 crore on its third Monday. Notably, its total box office collection stands at Rs 174.90 crore.

Kingdom box office collection

Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom', which hit the silver screens on July 31, 2025, witnessed a drop in its earnings on its second Monday. The Telugu-language prison drama film collected Rs 1.08 crore on its first Sunday and managed to earn Rs 0.26 crore on its day 12 (second Monday). According to Sacnilk, the total box office collection of Gowtam Tinnanuri's film stands at Rs 50.94 crore.

Saiyaara box office collection crosses Rs 319 crore

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic drama film 'Saiyaara', which has already crossed the Rs 300 crore milestone in India, slows down at the box office. Mohit Suri's film collected Rs 1.35 crore on its fourth Monday, bringing its total collection to Rs 319.85 crore.

