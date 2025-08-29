Box office [August 28, 2025]: Coolie, War 2, Mahavatar Narsimha, Lokah Chapter 1 and Hridayapoorvam report Box office update as of 28 August 2025: Coolie crosses Rs 270 Cr, War 2 slows at Rs 231 Cr, Mahavatar Narsimha steady at Rs 238 Cr while new films pick pace.

New Delhi:

The box office numbers for 28 August 2025 are out. Rajinikanth’s Coolie has crossed Rs 270 crore, while Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 stands at Rs 231 crore. Ashwin Kumar’s Mahavatar Narsimha is still holding well with Rs 238 crore after more than a month.

Among the new films, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra opened with Rs 2.6 crore on day one, and Hridayapoorvam earned Rs 3.25 crore on its first day. Here’s a look at the latest collection report across all these releases.

Coolie box office collection

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie has continued a decent run.

Day 15 [2nd Thursday]: Rs 1.75 cr (early estimates)

14 Days India Net: Rs 269.10 cr

Total till Day 15: Rs 270.85 cr (all languages)

The film is performing steadily across South India and overseas, with worldwide figures inching higher each day.

War 2 box office collection

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 slowed down in its second week.

Day 15 [2nd Thursday]: Rs 1.50 cr (early estimates)

14 Days India Net: Rs 229.75 cr

Total till Day 15: Rs 231.25 cr (all languages)

Despite a big opening, the film is facing competition from Coolie.

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection

Ashwin Kumar’s Mahavatar Narsimha remains strong after five weeks.

Day 35 [5th Thursday]: Rs 1.15 Cr (early estimates)

34 Days India Net: Rs 237.10 Cr

Total till Day 35: Rs 238.25 Cr (all languages)

The mythological actioner has shown superb staying power compared to newer releases.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra box office collection

The Malayalam film Lokah had a fair start.

Day 1 [Thursday]: Rs 2.6 Cr

Early reports suggest stable word-of-mouth in Kerala markets.

Vash Level 2 box office collection

The Gujarati-Hindi horror sequel Vash Level 2 opened on a modest note.

Day 1: Rs 1.30 Cr [Guj: 0.85 Cr, Hi: 0.45 Cr]

Day 2: Rs 1.00 Cr (early estimates)

Total (2 days): Rs 2.3 Cr

Hridayapoorvam box office collection

The romantic drama Hridayapoorvam saw a good response on opening day.

Day 1: Rs 3.25 Cr India Net (early estimates)

The 2025 box office is heating up with multiple big films clashing. Coolie and Mahavatar Narsimha are holding strongly, while War 2 is slightly behind expectations. Regional films like Lokah and Hridayapoorvam are showing encouraging numbers, adding diversity to India’s box office story.