Box Office [April 8, 2026]: Dhurandhar 2, Project Hail Mary, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's Wednesday earnings

New Delhi:

Currently, several films across different genres are running in theaters, including Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary, and the animated adventure film The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Among these, the Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 is leading the collections. The film has entered its third week and has seen a slight dip compared to the previous week, but it continues to draw more footfalls than the other releases.

Let's take a look at the Wednesday box office collections of Dhurandhar 2, Project Hail Mary, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 21

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the spy thriller Dhurandhar Part 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, witnessed a decrease in its box office collections on Day 21 (April 8, 2026). The film, which had been earning in double digits for the past 20 days in theaters, recorded its first significant drop on the third Wednesday, April 8, 2026. It earned Rs 7.90 crore on Day 21, bringing its total collection to Rs 1,041.27 crore. The Bollywood film saw the highest occupancy of 19% in Kannada shows, followed by 18% in Telugu and 13% in Hindi shows.

Project Hail Mary box office collection Day 14

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s directorial Project Hail Mary has completed 14 days at the Indian box office. The movie earned Rs 2.25 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 2.90 crore on Day 2, and saw an increase over the weekend with Rs 4.60 crore on Day 3 and Rs 4.75 crore on Day 4. In its first week, Project Hail Mary collected Rs 24.70 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

On Day 14, the film managed to earn Rs 1.70 crore, bringing its total net collection in India to Rs 43.20 crore. Besides Ryan Gosling, the film stars Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, and Milana Vayntrub in key roles.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie box office collection Day 6

The animated adventure film The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released in theaters on April 1, 2026. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and co-directed by Pierr Leduc and Fabien Polack, the film opened with an average start at the Indian box office. On its first day, the film collected Rs 0.90 crore, followed by Rs 1.30 crore on Day 2 and Rs 1.50 crore on Day 3. Collections dipped on the first Monday, with Rs 0.28 crore. On Day 5, the film earned Rs 0.27 crore, and on Day 6, it minted Rs 0.24 crore, bringing its total Indian box office collection to Rs 4.49 crore.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Part 2: How many crores does Aditya Dhar's film need to beat Dangal's lifetime collection?