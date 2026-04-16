Box Office Report [April 15, 2026]: Dacoit and Love Insurance Kompany witness a sharp drop on Wednesday

New Delhi:

The Telugu film Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, and Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, clashed at the Indian box office on April 10, 2026. Both films received mixed reviews and had an average start, earning single-digit figures on their opening day.

However, by Day 6, both films witnessed a sharp drop in collections on Wednesday (April 15, 2026). Read on to find out how much Dacoit and Love Insurance Kompany earned on their sixth day at the box office.

Dacoit box office collection day 6

Dacoit, directed by Shaneil Deo, opened at the box office with Rs 6.55 crore and maintained its momentum over the next two days, collecting Rs 6.85 crore on Day 2 and Rs 6.40 crore on Day 3. However, on its fourth day (first Monday), the film saw a decline in earnings and collected Rs 2.70 crore. The film, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, witnessed a slight growth on Day 5, earning Rs 3 crore. But on its sixth day, it saw a sharp drop, collecting Rs 1.55 crore in India.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has so far earned a total of Rs 27.05 crore at the domestic box office. Apart from Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, the film stars Anurag Kashyap and Atul Kulkarni in supporting roles.

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 6

Love Insurance Kompany, the sci-fi romantic drama starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, struggled on its sixth day of release. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film had a moderate start, earning Rs 7.05 crore on its opening day.

It continued to perform steadily over the weekend, collecting Rs 7.95 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.50 crore on Day 3. However, on its first Monday, it saw a dip in earnings and collected Rs 4.15 crore. On Day 6, the film struggled further and earned only Rs 1.95 crore across 3,560 shows in India. With this, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 31.60 crore.

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