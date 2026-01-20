Box Office [January 19, 2026]: Dhurandhar dominates as The Raja Saab, Rahu-Ketu struggle on Monday Dhurandhar outperforms The Raja Saab on Monday despite running for 46 days, while Rahu-Ketu and Happy Patel see sharp drops amid a crowded box office clash.

Several films of different genres are currently running in theaters. This has resulted in a box office clash between Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Prabhas' The Raja Saab, Vir Das' Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and Pulkit Samrat's Rahu-Ketu.

Now let's see which film came out on top in the clash between Prabhas's The Raja Saab and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. Have a look at their Monday collection here.

The Raja Saab Monday box office collection

Prabhas's horror-comedy The Raja Saab has completed 11 days at the box office. According to Sacnilk, Prabhas starrer Rs 1.15 crore. With this, the film's total collection has reached 140.50 crore rupees.

The Raja Saab day-wise box office performance

The Raja Saab started its box office run with 53.75 crore rupees.

After that, the film collected 26 crore rupees on the second day and 19.10 crore rupees on the third day.

Following this, the film's earnings continuously declined, and the total collection in the first week reached 130.25 crore rupees.

Now, in the second week as well, the film's earnings are declining. On the eighth day, the film earned 3.50 crore rupees.

On the ninth day, it earned 3 crore rupees, and on the 10th day, Sunday, the film could only collect 2.60 crore rupees.

Now, on the 11th day, the film has managed to collect only Rs 1.15 crore rupees.

Dhurandhar outperforms The Raja Saab

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is doing well at the box office despite completing 46 days. Not only that, Dhurandhar is outperforming The Raja Saab. On its 46th day, Monday, Dhurandhar earned 1.40 crore rupees. Ranveer Singh starrer's total collection has reached Rs 826.50 crore.

Audiences eagerly await Dhurandhar 2

While Dhurandhar continues its successful run at the box office even after 46 days, audiences are also eagerly anticipating Dhurandhar 2, which is scheduled for release on March 19. Aditya Dhar's film will face competition at the box office from Yash's Toxic.

Monday proves disappointing for Rahu-Ketu

According to Sacnilk, the Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma starrer Rahu Ketu earned Rs 1.75 crore on Sunday. However, its collection dropped significantly on Monday. ​​It only managed to add Rs 4 lakh to its earnings on its fourth day. The total collection of Rahu Ketu so far is Rs 4.8 crore.

How much did Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos earn?

According to Sacnilk, the film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos earned Rs 1.5 crore on Sunday. ​​On Monday, the fourth day of release, it also earned only Rs 4 lakh. The total collection of Vir Das's directorial debut so far is Rs 4.75 crore. The film stars Vir Das along with Aamir Khan, Imran Khan and Maithili Palekar.

