Boney Kapoor slams Arshad Warsi over allegations of being paid less for Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja

Actor Arshad Warsi recently made headlines after his 'joker' remark on Prabhas' performance in Kalki 2898 AD went viral. In the same interview, Arshad also alleged that he was underpaid for choreography in the 1993 flick Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, which was produced by Boney Kapoor. He claimed that he got Rs 25,000 less than what he was promised for the four-day shoot. Now, the producer has come forward and reacted to the claims made by the actor. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Boney Kapoor stated that he laughed after reading Arshad's claims and said that the film was shot in 1992 and back then the actor was not a star.

He further said that the choreography was scheduled to be completed in four days but the song director Pankaj Parashar finished it in three days, for which Arshad got Rs 75,000 as per per-day payment of Rs 25,000 for three days.

Not many know that Boney has also worked with Arshad on a TV show and the producer said that the actor never discussed the matter with him. He calls himself a 'soft target' and said, ''everybody wants media attention now.''

How it all started?

In an interview with Samdish Bhatia, Arshad claimed that he received less remuneration for his work in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. ''The production guy requested me to finish the song sooner, because shooting for four days would increase costs. We worked very hard to get the song done, but we finished in three days. I thought that the production would be happy. I went to get my cheque, and they gave me Rs 75,000. I said, ‘I just saved you an entire day’s shoot, you should pay me more!’ He said, ‘No, for four days it’s Rs 1 lakh, and for three days it’s Rs 75,000,'' he said.

