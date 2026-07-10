Boney Kapoor shares PM Narendra Modi's heartfelt letter after Anshula Kapoor's wedding

New Delhi:

Just a few days after the wedding of Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar, where the couple got married in a low-key affair among family members and close friends, another touching letter by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the Bollywood director Boney Kapoor has come to light. This letter was written by the Prime Minister prior to the wedding and contained his best wishes for the happy couple who were about to start a new life together.

Boney Kapoor shares PM Modi's letter

PM Modi's letter dates back to July 3. 'Shri Boney Kapoor Ji, As Sou. Anshula and Chi. Rohan commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding. Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the wedding ceremony being held on 06 July, 2026. As the couple build a life together, may the joy they find in each other grow brighter every day and the bond between the two remain unbreakable. May they journey through life as true partners, accepting each other's imperfections and growing through each other's strengths. Once again, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to the Kapoor family on this special and momentous occasion. Warm regards, Narendra Modi,' read the letter.

Boney Kapoor expresses gratitude

While sharing the letter, the producer wrote, 'Heartfelt gratitude to our inspirational and Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji for your warmest wishes and altruistic blessings to Anshula and Rohan on their auspicious wedding. Your benevolent blessings have made this joyous occasion even more memorable for the couple and the entire Kapoor Family. We are overwhelmed with gratitude and touched by your kindness and very humbly thank you for your personal affectionate blessings Sir,' in his caption.

See the post here:

When did Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar meet?

For those who are unaware, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar got to know each other from a dating application back in 2022. In March 2023, after dating for almost a year, Anshula announced their relationship on Instagram. The two became engaged on October 2, 2025 and they tied the knot soon after that.

Also Read: Anshula Kapoor honours late mother Mona Kapoor by wearing her 42-year-old bridal dupatta