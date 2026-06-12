Bombay HC directs Salman Khan's Panvel neighbour to remove defamatory posts; next hearing on July 6

New Delhi:

The Bombay High Court has advised Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse neighbour to consider removing social media posts made against the actor, with the next hearing scheduled for July 6, 2026.

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court advised Ketan Kakkad, a neighbour of actor Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, to consider removing posts made against him on social media. The court observed that being on social media does not mean that anyone, even a celebrity, should be subjected to defamatory posts.

Ketan Kakkad had alleged that Salman Khan violated environmental regulations during the construction of his farmhouse and obstructed access to a road leading to his house.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan filed a defamation suit in court, alleging that videos and posts shared by Ketan Kakkar on social media were damaging to his image and communally provocative.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in the war-drama film Maatrubhumi. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh in key roles.

Also Read: Subhash Ghai reviews rough cut of Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: 'So beautiful...'