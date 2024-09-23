Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwari's 'The Mehta Boys' wins big at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The team of 'The Mehta Boys' at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Boman Irani is all set to mark his directorial debut with the upcoming OTT film, 'The Mehta Boys'. The film also stars Laila Majnu fame actor Avinash Tiwari in the lead role. 'The Mehta Boys' film is based on a father-son relationship and talks about the essence of that bond. Boman's directorial debut was the opening film of the prestigious International Film Festival of South Asia Toronto. The entire cast also went to the Chicago South Asian Film Festival as the film premiered as the opening film there as well. However, the day turned extra special for the team as they even won big a the film festival.

The Mehta Boys wins at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Boman Irani, the co-writer, director and actor of 'The Mehta Boys' shared the good news with his fans. He shared several photos of holding the Chicago South Asian Film Festival awards along with his family members and the cast of the film. "Winning at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival for The Mehta Boys feels like a dream come true! Having my family and the cast here made it a true celebration. To everyone who poured their heart and soul into this film but couldn’t be here with us tonight—this one’s for you! Your hard work and passion made this possible, and I am so grateful. Cheers to the entire team!" read his caption.

See the post here:

About the film

Boman had described the movie's theme by calling it a father-son story, at odds with each other, and find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. 'The Mehta Boys' is an OTT film and will directly be released on Amazon Prime Video. The film has been backed by Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP. Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar, Danesh Irani and Boman Irani have produced the film. 'The Mehta Boys' is written by Alex Dinelaris Jr and Boman. And it also features Shreya Chaudhry along with Avinash and the director himself.

