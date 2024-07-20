Bollywood x K-pop crossover: Netizens go gaga over Hrithik Roshan grooving to ILLIT's song Magnetic

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Hrithik Roshan and Kpop girl group ILLIT

South Korean girl band ILLIT has carved a niche for itself globally. They are ruling the charts and giving blockbusters one after another. While their soulful voice has already hypnotised millions of fans, the fans go gaga over their dance moves as well. Indian fans also love K-pop bands. Moreover, netizens love to edit videos and come up with mashups. Now, a video of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan dancing to the popular K-pop track ILLIT is going viral on social media.

The video which is going viral on Instagram in which Hrithik Roshan is perfectly in sync with the song. Netizens couldn't stop gushing about the song and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "I was thinking about this Hrithik Roshan moves would perfectly match....but finally today I saw this edit...". Another user wrote, "Magnetic from ILLIT. Magnetic from Hrithik Roshan". "Guys! IILIT copied Hrithik Roshan! Why did they remove these steps and why did Hybe not debut him?", wrote the third user.

The video clip of Hrithik Roshan is from his 2003 film Koi... Mil Gaya. The song's name is Its Magic. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film stars Preity Zinta, Rekha, Hansika, Rajat Bedi and Prem Chopra among others.

For the unversed, ILLIT is a popular South Korean girl group that is a part of the Hybe and made its debut on March 25, 2024. The group consists of five members – Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha. Their other popular songs include My World, Lucky Girl Syndrome and Midnight Function. The group was made from the JTBC 2023 survival competition show R U Next?

