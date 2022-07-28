Bollywood Top 5 News Today: SRK- Taapsee's leaked pics from Dunki sets to Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bollywood Top 5 News Today

Bollywood Top 5 News today: From the latest news about Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to the disastrous box office of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, here's a look at what is happening in the world of showbiz.

Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release

Starting from Aamir Khan who will return to the big screen after the 2-18 film Thugs of Hindostan. The actor will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Even before the theatrical release of the film, it has been announced that the film will release on OTT just six months after. READ FULL DETAILS

Shamshera Box Office

Next comes the disastrous box office report of Shamshera. Ranbir Kapoor made his come back to the big screens after four long years and it was expected to be grand. However, Shamshera sunk sooner than the Titanic. The film is struggling to stay onboard with just Rs 36 crore in its kitty since its release. READ FULL DETAILS

Huma Qureshi Birthday

Today, actress Huma Qureshi turned 36. The actress hosted a lavish birthday celebration on Wednesday with all the big names of Bollywood in attendance. From Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa to Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were in attendance at the athleisure-themed birthday bash.

Ranveer Singh Nude Pics Controversy

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot continues to be the talk of the town. While many FIRs have been lodged against the actor for obscenity and 'hurting the sentiments of women', Bollywood stars have been coming out in support of him. After Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor, actresses Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor sided with Ranveer. While Parineeti said, "He is a free-flowing creator, and nothing holds him back, which is the best quality an artiste can have." Vaani commented, "Ranveer’s an artiste and a great one at that. He’s experimental and open with the right aesthetics and sensibilities." READ FULL DETAILS

SRK- Taapsee's leaked pics from Dunki sets

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his next film Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in London. After the video of SRK getting into a car, more pictures from the sets have gone viral on the internet. In the latest picture, Taapsee can be seen smiling alongside the superstar.

