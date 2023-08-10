Thursday, August 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood producer Vijay Mulchandani 'cheated' by duo over releasing his movie at OTT; FIR filed

Bollywood producer Vijay Mulchandani 'cheated' by duo over releasing his movie at OTT; FIR filed

Ali Kaashif Khan, the advocate of the complainant, said “My client (producer) Vijay Mulchandani unfortunately came in contact with two individuals who impersonated themselves as employees of Disney+Hotstar."

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: August 10, 2023 6:48 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : FREEPIK Representational Image

A Bollywood producer filed a complaint against two persons for allegedly duping him to the tune of Rs 23 lakh on the pretext of releasing his movie on the OTT (over-the-top) platform, a police official said. Based on the complaint, an FIR (first information report) was lodged against the duo at the Amboli police station. The duo, Ajay Kanojiya and Abhay Shankar, presented themselves as employees of Disney+Hotstar, a leading streaming platform, he said.

Ali Kaashif Khan, the advocate of the complainant, said “My client (producer) Vijay Mulchandani unfortunately came in contact with two individuals who impersonated themselves as employees of Disney+Hotstar. They also had made email IDs in the said OTT's name. Money in parts totalling Rs 23 lakh was taken from my client by falsely promising him to sell his movie “The Miraj” to the OTT.

The Amboli police have booked the duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating), and also the IT Act, Khan said.The police official said, "We have registered the FIR against both the persons, but no arrest has been made so far. Further investigation was underway."

Related Stories
RIL teams up with Brookfield-Digital for data centres, to acquire 33% stake

RIL teams up with Brookfield-Digital for data centres, to acquire 33% stake

What is 'My Netflix'? Know about latest Netflix update for iOS and android users

What is 'My Netflix'? Know about latest Netflix update for iOS and android users

Guardians of Galaxy 3, Choona to The Hunt for Veerappan: Movies, series to enjoy this weekend on OTT

Guardians of Galaxy 3, Choona to The Hunt for Veerappan: Movies, series to enjoy this weekend on OTT

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Top News

Related Entertainment News

Latest News