Ahead of Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karun 2 release, a look at Bollywood’s most iconic love triangle films As Kapil Sharma returns with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karun 2, here’s a look at Bollywood’s most memorable love triangle films — from Devdas and KHNH to Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Kapil Sharma is coming back to the big screens after a long break. The actor who marked his acting debut with the 2015 movie Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karun 2, is making a comeback with the sequel to his hit film. Titled as Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karun 2, the movie deals with the confusion of several partners.

However, Bollywood has a plethora of films, where the 'love triangle' took the center stage. So, let's have a look at some of the hit love triangles of Hindi cinema.

Bollywood’s best love triangle films

1. Devdas

Perhaps one of the most famous love triangles in Indian cinema, the 2002 film follows Devdas (Shah Rukh Khan), who, films to marry his childhood love Paro (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). He later descends into alcoholism and finds refuge with a courtesan, Chandramukhi (Madhuri Dixit).

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The 1998 film features two love triangles. In college, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) chooses the stylish Tina (Rani Mukerji) over his tomboy best friend Anjali (Kajol), who is left heartbroken. Years later, Rahul and his daughter reconnect with Anjali, who give her love another chance.

3. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

The 1999 movie revolves around Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), who is torn between Sameer (Salman Khan), the man who taught her to love and Vanraj (Ajay Devgn), her devoted husband who embarks on a journey to reunite her with Sameer.

4. Kal Ho Naa Ho

The 2003 movie follows Naina (Preity Zinta) and her life changes when she meets her lively neighbour Aman (Shah Rukh Khan), but he has a secret that prevents him from reciprocating her feelings. Meanwhile, Naina's best friend Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) is secretly in love with her, leading to a poignant, emotional love triangle.

5. Silsila

A controversial film for its time, the 1981 movie starred real-life actors (Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha) in a story that allegedly mirrored their personal lives, revolving around extramarital affairs and the conflict between love and duty.

