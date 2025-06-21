Rajkummar Rao to Rakul Preet Singh, here's how Bollywood celebs celebrated International Yoga Day Several Bollywood celebs were seen doing yoga on International Yoga Day. Let's have a look at them here.

New Delhi:

Today, on 21st June, International Yoga Day is being celebrated all over the world. Yoga is in vogue from India to America. In such a situation, several Bollywood celebs were seen celebrating the day with great enthusiasm. They not only performed yoga today but have also shared photos and videos on social media, promoting the spiritual form of exercise and fitness.

Rakul Preet Singh

Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and her husband Jackky Bhagnani were honoured with the 'Fit India Couple' award on International Yoga Day. They also performed yoga at the yoga event in Delhi.

Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood Rajkummar Rao, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Maalik, was seen doing yoga at the event in Mumbai. He posted several photos of himself from the event and wrote, 'Gratitude. Discipline. Stillness. Yoga gives me all three. This #IDY2025, let’s flow together as one. @ministryofayush Thank you, @incometaxindia.official Mumbai for inviting me for the event. #InternationalDayOfYoga.'

Malaika Arora

Bollywood's best actress Malaika Arora has shared a video of herself doing yoga on Instagram. While posting the video, the actress wrote, 'Yoga is not for one day. It is for the whole life. So start your day with yoga and end it with peace.'

Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty, famous for her tremendous fitness, has also shared her video doing yoga on social media. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, 'When we have something special, we should understand its importance. This year's theme is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'. Yoga is the key to maintaining a balance between mind, body and soul. Let's understand its importance, preserve it not only for ourselves but for our surroundings.'

Hina Khan

TV actress Hina Khan, who is battling cancer and got married, has also shared her pictures doing yoga on social media. She was seen doing yoga on the beach. Sharing her pictures, she wrote, 'Yoga with a good view. Yoga, breathing exercises and meditation are everything. Be the best for yourself.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia has also shared her pictures doing yoga. 'I do yoga with my world. Yoga changed my world. Happy Yoga Day to everyone. It is a coincidence that today is my yoga guru's birthday. Thank you for doing yoga with me sir,' read her caption.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of herself doing yoga on Yoga Day. Sharing the black and white picture, she wrote, 'Yoga is more than a routine. Happy International Yoga Day to all of you.'

Let us tell you that 'Yog Diwas' is a campaign started by India. After the proposal of the United Nations, it has been celebrated as International Yoga Day since 2015. It is celebrated every year on June 21.

