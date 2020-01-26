Bollywood celebrates Republic Day 2020 Live Updates: Amitabh Bachchan sings national anthem (Video)

Sunday, January 26, 2020
     
India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 26, 2020 6:49 IST
Every year, the Republic day is celebrated to commemorate the date when India’s constitution, that was was adopted by Constituent Assembly on November 26 in 1949, finally came into being on January 26, 1950. After the Constitution was formed, India came to be recognised as the world’s largest democracy, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India. India is celebrating the 71st year of being a Republic country this year. This day was chosen as on January 26, 1930, the Indian National Congress (INC) announced Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj), opposing dominion status offered by British Regime. 

  • Jan 26, 2020 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Anupam Kher shares heartfelt video

    Here's how Anupam Kher extended his Republic Day 2020 greetings to his fans.

  • Jan 26, 2020 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Amitabh Bachchan wishes happy Republic Day 2020

    Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a video where he can be seen reciting the national anthem.

    In another tweet, the Badla actor posted a tricolour photo of himself with a caption that read, "Jai Hind".

     

     

