Image Source : TWITTER Bollywood celebrates Republic Day 2020 Live Updates: Amitabh Bachchan sings national anthem (Video)

Every year, the Republic day is celebrated to commemorate the date when India’s constitution, that was was adopted by Constituent Assembly on November 26 in 1949, finally came into being on January 26, 1950. After the Constitution was formed, India came to be recognised as the world’s largest democracy, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India. India is celebrating the 71st year of being a Republic country this year. This day was chosen as on January 26, 1930, the Indian National Congress (INC) announced Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj), opposing dominion status offered by British Regime.

Bollywood celebrities are extending their heartfelt wishes on Republic Day 2020. Check out the live updates here: