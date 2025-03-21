Bollywood actresses Rhea Chakraborty and Neha Dhupia clash in MTV Roadies promo | Watch Bollywood actresses Neha Dhupia and Rhea Chakraborty ignite excitement with a dramatic clash in the new MTV Roadies promo, sparking viral buzz and fan discussions.

Bollywood actresses Rhea Chakraborty and Neha Dhupia, who are currently a part of the popular reality show MTV Roadies, are making headlines yet again. The new promo for the upcoming season of Roadies has been released, and it features a dramatic clash between the two actresses. In the promo, Rhea can be seen scolding Neha during a task, leading to an intense exchange that has now gone viral on social media.

Rhea and Neha’s heated moment

The new Roadies promo showcases a tense moment between Neha and Rhea. In the clip, Neha attempts to speak to Rhea, but before she can get a word in, Rhea snaps at her, saying, "I don’t want to talk to you." This fiery confrontation between the two actresses is causing quite a stir among fans. Their verbal sparring has left viewers eagerly awaiting the season's premiere, with many taking to social media to share the viral clip. MTV Roadies Double Cross is all set to premiere soon, and Rhea and Neha are expected to bring their strong personalities to the show.

Fans dig up old drama

The promo has also sparked a frenzy among fans, who are now digging up old incidents involving Neha and Rhea. Social media users have shared old videos of Neha from previous seasons of Roadies, where she can be seen getting into heated arguments. Similarly, old clips of Rhea, including her controversial moments, have also resurfaced online. Fans are now discussing their previous dramas, adding more fuel to the fire.

What’s MTV Roadies all about?

MTV Roadies is a reality show that has been a staple in Indian television since its inception in 2003. Conceptualised by Nikhil J. Alva, the show initially didn’t make a big impact but gained immense popularity in its second season.

Over the years, Roadies has become one of the most iconic youth reality shows in India, with participants from across the country competing in various tasks that test their physical and mental endurance. Contestants also have to showcase their personalities and emotional resilience. The show has seen several Bollywood stars as mentors, with even superstars like Ayushmann Khurrana participating in past seasons.

As fans eagerly await the new season, the drama between Neha and Rhea only adds to the excitement, ensuring that MTV Roadies continues to be a hot topic in the entertainment world.