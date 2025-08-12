She ruled hearts in the 2000s, now returning to films after 13 years with a horror twist She was one of Bollywood’s most loved faces in the 2000s. After 13 years away from the big screen, she’s returning with a spooky supernatural film.

New Delhi:

She was one of the most popular faces of early 2000s Bollywood. Known for her charm, striking screen presence and memorable performances, she captured millions of hearts. Then, she suddenly stepped away from the spotlight, and hasn’t been seen on the big screen for 13 long years.

Well, fans, the wait is finally over. The actress is set to make her grand return to the silver screen and she’s chosen a supernatural horror film for her comeback.

The reveal

The actress is none other than Sameera Reddy. For the unversed, she entered the film industry by working in a music video. Her performance in the music video helped her start her movie career, and she appeared in more than fifteen films within a span of four years.

Early career and debut

Sameera made her acting debut with the Bollywood film 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya' in 2002. The romantic action thriller film was directed by Sohail Khan and Azim Shaikh and written by Ranjeet Gupta. The film stars Sohail Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Kabir Bedi, Dalip Tahil, Rajpal Naurang Yadav, Amrita Prakash and others in the key roles.

What brought her back

Recently, in an interview with HT City, the actress revealed that an unexpected conversation at home sparked her comeback. She said, "A year ago, my son saw my film Race (2008) and asked me, 'Wow, you don't look like that anymore. Mum, why don’t you act?' I said, 'Because I've been busy taking care of you and your sister.' He pushed me to reconsider my decision of staying away from showbiz."

About ‘Chimni’

The De Dana Dan actress Sameera Reddy is going to make her comeback after a 13-year gap with the horror film 'Chimni'. The film is directed by Gaagan Puri and produced by Nitesh Kumar under the banner of Shah Creative Entertainment.

The makers of the film dropped its official teaser on July 10, 2025. Besides Reddy, the film stars Prachi Thakur, Saurabh Agnihotri, Aditya Kumar, Shardul Rana, and Preeti Chaudhary in the lead roles.

