Bobby Darling's one-night stand bombshell with a famous cricketer leaves fans shocked | Deets inside

Bobby Darling, a well-known transgender actress of Bollywood and on television. She has been known for her bold personality and outspoken nature. During her peak, she won the hearts of the audience by working in several films and television shows. Now, she is once again in the headlines, but this time the reason is something else. In a recent interview, Bobby revealed that she had a one-night stand with a well-known Indian cricketer. She added that while it wasn't a relationship, she did feel emotionally attached to him at the time.

Who was the famous cricketer?

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, she claimed that she once had a one-night stand with former Indian fast bowler Munaf Patel. Following her statement, the interview quickly went viral online. Bobby recalled that she and Munaf were friends and had met at a club where they partied together. Recalling the incident, Bobby said, "Many people saw us that night. Maybe someone blurted out that I was partying with Munaf Patel. That's how the rumours started. People just misunderstood it."

How things between Bobby and Munaf fell apart?

Bobby admitted that at that time, her image was a little flirtatious and attractive. She further said, 'I will not say that it was a relationship. But yes, there was a little attachment from my side. When people meet, first there is attachment, then love can also happen. Maybe it was not love, but I can call it a 'one-night stand'.' Bobby also said that when she talked about this in the media, everything ended between her and Munaf. She said, 'When I made this public, Munaf told me that this would defame him. He said What will the other cricketers think? What will they say? I told him that when I call you, you do not even pick up my phone, now I have become so dirty and I look like butter cream to you in bed.' According to Bobby, because of this, their relationship ended there.

No response from Munaf Patel

At present, there has been no reaction from Munaf Patel on this entire matter. He has neither given any statement nor given any reaction on social media regarding Bobby Darling's claim. After this revelation, discussions have once again intensified about when and how private relationships become headlines in celebrity life. Bobby’s words suggest that she had genuine feelings at the time, but circumstances and societal pressures drove them apart.

