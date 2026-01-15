BMC Elections 2026: Aamir Khan steps out to cast his vote in Mumbai Aamir Khan was seen stepping out to cast his vote as Mumbai went to the polls for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections in 2026.

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan was clicked arriving at his respective polling booth in Mumbai to cast his vote at the ongoing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Maharashtra is voting in its civic elections today, with polls being held across 29 municipal corporations in the state. Much of the focus is on Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), mainly due to its massive annual budget of Rs 74,400 crore. Voting is underway from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm across 893 wards and 2,869 seats, involving 3.48 crore voters and 15,931 candidates statewide.

Aamir Khan arrives to cast his vote

Aamir Khan stepped out in the city to cast his vote today. After casting his vote, the actor told the media, "Good arrangements have been made here. I appeal everyone to come and use your precious vote. Please come and vote."

Earlier today, members of his family, including Reena Dutta, his children Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, arrived at their respective polling booths to cast their votes. Kiran Rao, too, reached her respective polling booth.

After voting, Junaid, whose first poster with Sai Pallavi from Ek Din released today, said, "Please come and vote, it is very important and everyone should come and vote."

BMC Elections 2026: All you need to know

In Mumbai, close to 1,700 candidates are contesting in 227 single-member wards, with the civic polls being held after a gap of four years. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is up against a joint challenge from Thackeray cousins Raj and Uddhav, making the election an important test of their influence following the 2022 Shiv Sena split. Unlike Mumbai’s single-member ward system, other municipal corporations in Maharashtra follow a multi-member ward format. Counting of votes is scheduled for Friday, January 16, with high political stakes attached to the outcome.

