Biscut: Will the oppressed classes fight back? This political drama imagines the possibility

As the election season heats up in Uttar Pradesh, the oppressed and backward sections are again being lured by the political parties by promises and cheap freebies. Amid the stiff competition to earn the valuable votes of the oppressed, the new short film 'Biscut' drops on the internet and makes its presence known. The film is catching the attention of people during these elections. That is because the protagonist of this film 'Bhura' is a backward class youth who uses an ordinary ‘Biscut’ to take revenge on his upper-caste boss in a mysterious yet thrilling manner.

'Biscut' is a gritty and inspiring story that shows the mysterious ways our democracy works and how our votes are still the best bet for revenge and change. The short film is out on the Gorilla Shorts YouTube Channel, as a part of their ongoing Offbeats Season 1 series. The other stories of the series like Station Master Phool Kumar and Chaddi are already huge hits among the audiences.

'Biscut' has been written and directed by Amish Srivastava, a US based filmmaker. Producer Sandeep Shant is the CEO of Detroit-based TSS Films who grew up in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh - so he wanted the film to be shot in his village, not on a set. The entire shooting crew and lead actors from Mumbai film industry were stationed in Balrampur for about ten days and the shooting was completed in seven days.

The shooting took place in Surat Singh Deeh, a remote village of Balrampur. Dozens of villagers from this village also played an important role in the film who had never seen a film camera in their life before. The presence of all these villagers gives a feel of reality in the film.

Veteran actor Chittaranjan Tripathy of Sacred Games fame, plays the role of the village's domineering sarpanch 'Navratan Singh'. The protagonist Dalit 'Bhura' is played by Amarjeet Singh who was last seen in the web series Mirzapur and Paatal Lok. Biscuit baker 'Sattan' i.e. Chetan Sharma had earlier wowed the audiences in the films Ankhon Dekhi and Pagglait.

The film Biscuit has been screened at Italy, USA, Chile, England, Canada & at dozens of film festivals in India and has won Best Social Film and Best Audience awards in addition to Best Direction, Actor & Music. "Biscut" is released in India for the first time on 7th February 2022 on the Gorilla Shorts YouTube channel.