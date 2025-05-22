Bipasha Basu shares a picture with daughter Devi on Instagram | See Photo On Thursday, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu shared a glimpse of her with daughter Devi on her Instagram handle. Check the post below.

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu often shares a glimpse of her family life on social media with her fans and followers. Recently, the Dhoom 2 actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her daughter on Thursday. In her latest Instagram story, the actress is seen sharing a cute moment with her daughter Devi, both dressed in matching outfits. The snapshot beautifully captures the deep bond between mother and daughter, leaving fans completely in awe.

On Thursday, the 46-year-old actress uploaded a picture of herself with daughter Devi. In the picture, she can be seen in a white T-shirt holding Devi in her hands. Her daughter is seen in cute braids tied with pink -coloured hair ties. Bipasha added the "to infinity and beyond" GIF and an evil eye emoji to the picture.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Bipasha Basu's Instagram story

Earlier this week, Bipasha shared a carousel post from her vacation with her husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi on her Instagram account. She captioned the post as, "Summer Holiday #monkeylove #stayexquisite #choosinghappiness #choosingsunshine." Social media users filled the comment section with heartfelt comments. One user wrote, "Adorable family," another user commented, "family chill out moments soo loving."

For the unversed, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Devi, in 2022. The duo tied the knot in 2016. In her acting career so far, she has featured in several Bollywood films. Basu is best known for her work in films like Ajnabee, Race, Dhoom 2 and Bachna Ae Haseeno. On the other hand, her husband, Karan Singh Grover, is an actor who has worked in several television serials, including 'Qubool Hai', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and others. He was also featured in Siddharth Anand's directorial 'Fighter' in 2024 alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

