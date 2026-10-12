Bipasha Basu returns to acting after 11 years with Hansal Mehta's next, Sunny Kaushal onboard

Bipasha Basu is all set to make her acting comeback with an untitled Prime Video series, directed by Hansal Mehta. It will also star Sunny Kaushal in a key role. The announcement was officially shared by the makers.

Bipasha Basu makes acting comeback

The project has been officially greenlit by the production house. A photo of Bipasha holding her film's clapboard in the presence of Hansal Mehta, Sunny Kaushal, and others was shared by the makers.

Set in a small, nondescript town on the verge of becoming the continent's heroin capital, the story follows an honest police officer played by Sunny Kaushal. He finds himself up against powerful forces both inside and outside the system while trying to protect his integrity and humanity. The makers are yet to reveal more details about the project. Further updates on the series are expected in due course.

The caption read: "With immense happiness and a heart full of gratitude, we are delighted to share that we have begun filming another beautiful cinematic journey with a story that is truly special and very close to our hearts. A story yet to be titled, but a dream already taking shape with a magnificent team! With the incredible Hansal Mehta as our Captain of the Ship, and a wonderful ensemble of talent featuring Sunny Kaushal, Bipasha Basu and Vishal Jethwa, this journey promises to be an extraordinary one. Here’s to new beginnings, unforgettable collaborations and the magic of storytelling. With Mahadev’s blessings, let another beautiful journey begin Har Har Mahadev."

In the comment box, Bipasha wrote, "Durga Durga". Elated fans posted, "Congratulationsssssss @khedkarshivangi Keep it up with good work", "Congratulations @khedkarshivangi So happy for you! You deserve all the love, success and happiness coming your way. May this project bring you amazing opportunities and everything your heart has been waiting for. Always cheering for you!," and others.

What was Bipasha Basu's last film?

In 2015, Bipasha Basu played a dual role in the horror film Alone. She was paired opposite Karan Singh Grover. Their on-screen chemistry soon translated into real-life chemistry. They got married in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Devi, in 2022. The actress has largely stayed away from films to focus on her family.

All about Bipasha Basu's acting comeback

Directed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the upcoming series also stars Sunny Kaushal and Vishal Jethwa. The series has begun filming, marking a new project for Bipasha after a long break from acting.

The series is written by Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker. Prabhleen Sandhu is producing it under the banner of Almighty Motion Pictures Productions.

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