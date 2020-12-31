Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TARANADARASH Biopic to ensure composer N Dutta's legacy is not unacknowledged: Son Roop Naik

The upcoming biopic of composer N Dutta, also widely known as Datta Naik, aims at ensuring his legacy does not go unacknowledged, his son Roop Naik on Wednesday. The film was announced earlier in the day, to mark the death anniversary of the musical genius. Titled "N Datta: The Untold Story", the film aims at highlighting the extreme tragedy and triumphs that the late composer saw in his lifetime.

"I do not want the personal and musical legacy of my father to remain unacknowledged. That his story has remained unheard so far is why the film is called 'N Datta: The Untold Story'. His camaraderie with some of the doyens of our music industry and the subsequent output helped define the musical sound of 1950s," Roop Naik said.

"The film will narrate why my father's life was full of extreme tragedy and triumph, why a musical genius had to die in anonymity, how a heart-attack at the age of 32 blighted his success, his bond with (lyricist) Sahir saab, his sometimes tumultuous equations with producers and directors, his generosity, personal life , his inability to compromise and a lot more," he added.

N. Dutta is recalled for his musical scores in classic films a s"Dhool Ka Phool" and "Dharmputra". He was famous for songs like "Aurat ne janam diya mardon ko" and "Tu Hindu banega na Musalman banega".

Roop has collaborated with Yoodlee Films, the film division of Saregama India. "He started his career as an assistant to Sachin Dev Burman but grew to be a force to reckon with. His partnership with poet Sahir Ludhiyanvi remains one of the most celebrated of all times though not many people know that some of the seminal scores of the fifties were composed by him. How his talent was discovered, how he rose to fame and then was unfortunately denied his rightful place in history, makes for a compelling story," said Siddharth Anand Kumar, VP of Films and TV, Saregama.