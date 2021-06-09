Image Source : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Binge Watch: From Sherni to Gotham new movies & shows releasing on Amazon Prime Video in June 2021

Amazon Prime Video has finally raised the curtain from its new releases for the month of June 2021. Catch up on the diverse and immersive selection of Indian and International titles across multiple languages and spanning genres on Amazon Prime Video. From one of the most awaited web series The Family Man 2 to Gulshan Kumar’s Sherni, led by Vidya Balan Amazon Prime Video has a lineup of some really interesting movies and web series this month. There is also going to be a long list of International Originals like DC’s Legend of Tomorrow, Gotham and Documental S4 that will stream online. Here we bring you the complete list of the new titles available on Amazon Prime Videos with their release dates.

Indian Originals:

The Family Man S2- 4th June

Created by Raj and DK, 'The Family Man' is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, ably portrayed by Manoj, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The second season of the show started streaming on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video. Actor Samantha Akkineni is essaying an important role in the second season, which also features Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Vedant Sinha.

Sherni – 18th June

With Vidya Balan in the lead, Sherni is a fictional story that takes us through the journey of a forest officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict. The film also features Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Brijendra Kala and Ila Arun in supporting roles.

International Originals:

Documental S4- 4th June

This Japanese comedy show is among the most loved one on Amazon Prime Video. Featuring a group of 10 comedians with the task to make each other laugh in a closed room and take home a prize of 10 million.

Dom S1 (Portuguese with ) – 4th June

Originally a Portuguese series it is available with English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dub. This is a story of Victor, a police officer who dedicates his life to fight the narco-traffic war and help his son Pedro, a drug addict who becomes one of the most wanted criminals in Brazil.

Head Above Water (Australian Swimming Docuseries) – 4th June

Head Above Water, an Amazon Original four-part docuseries that follows elite Australian swimmers Ian Thorpe AM, Bronte Campbell OAM and Kyle Chalmers OAM, as well as former-junior-champion-turned-international-musician, Cody Simpson in the lead up to the games in July.

Clarkson’s Farm S1 – 11th June

Jeremy Clarkson's swapping fast cars for tractors, putting on his wellies, and getting well and truly stuck in to running his own farm.

El Corazon De Sergio Ramos S2: La Leyenda de Sergio Ramos – 18th June

Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos, who has been ruled out of the upcoming Euro Championship due to injury, takes you through his journey in this sports documentary.

Manhas De Setembro S1- 25th June

De Viaje Conlos Derbez S2 - 25th June

Another international comedy series coming to Amazon Prime Video in June, De Viaje Conlos Derbez.

5x Comedy 2020 S1 – 25th June

Mary J Bilge My Life’s (Movie) – 26th June

Mary J. Blige set the music world on fire with her trailblazing 1994 LP “My Life,”. In Vanessa Roth’s documentary Mary J. Blige’s My Life, the singer, producer and actress reveals the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her to international stardom. She celebrates the 25th anniversary of her most influential work by performing the album live for the first time.

US TV:

DC’s Legend of Tomorrow (S1- S6)

All the six seasons of DC Legends of Tomorrow will be part of the movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Gotham (All Seasons)

In the action series, Detective James Gordon is a new recruit assigned to investigate the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne. The case introduces him to the slain couple’s son and future crusader, Bruce.

Arrow (All Seasons)