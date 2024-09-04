Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav summoned by ED in PMLA case, asked to appear in Lucknow office

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav is the winner of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Elvish Yadav, popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, has landed in trouble again as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued fresh summons on Wednesday. Elvish has been asked to appear in the Lucknow office on September 5, 2024, in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. The social media influencer has been asked to appear for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties he hosted and related financial transactions. He was also summoned by the central agency in the month of July.

ED registered a case against Elvish in May under PMLA, taking cognisance of an FIR and charge sheet filed by the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) district police in Uttar Pradesh against him and other linked individuals.

The Noida Police detained Elvish in March this year after an investigation and was accused of holding parties where snake venom was purportedly utilised. The charges against Elvish were not only for drug usage but also for trafficking in protected species.

He was also booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Noida Police. Yadav was among the six people named in an FIR lodged at Noida's Sector 49 police station on November 3 last year on a complaint from a representative of animal rights NGO People for Animals (PFA). The five other accused, all snake charmers, were arrested in November and they were later given bail by a local court.

