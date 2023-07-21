Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve accuses makers of favouritism

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has managed to keep its audience engaged with entertaining content. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show started with 12 contestants. One celebrity who hogged headlines multiple times is Bebika Dhurve for several reasons. Be it her friendship with Manisha Rani or rivalry with Abhishek Malhan, Dhurve showed all her colours to her fans.

However, the controversial show cannot go with any drama. Dhurve recently accused Bigg Boss of favouritism during an altercation with co-contestant Abhishek Malhan. This time, the duo locked horns over a joke that turned things south. Dhurve and Malhan were playfully pulling each other's legs. Later, Dhurve was seen upset in the kitchen following which Elvish Yadav advised her to speak to Malhan and sort things out.

The Fukra Insaan stepped in and said it was a prank. Disappointed Bebika asked him not to speak to her. Following this, Malhan said, "Why are you screaming? I am talking normally. No one can talk to you normally. If you don't want to talk, don't take my name and talk.”

Elvish yet again tries to mend things between Dhurve and Malhan. She then accuses the other housemates and even Bigg Boss of supporting him. "What's the point? You are his friend and you will support him. Bigg Boss also supports him. My name gets tampered but nothing is said to him. I am the only one to get defamed and fingers are pointed at me. All his mistakes are covered up. I am tired," Dhurve said.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been extended for two weeks. Last week, YouTuber Elvish Yadav and content creator Aashika Bhatia entered the reality show as wild card contestants. If reports are to be believed, popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee will also make a wild card entry in the show.

