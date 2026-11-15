Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan gives Scout and Love Gill a reality check; reprimands Kanika for shouting

The November 14 episode of Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman Khan in a stern mood. The host addressed the ongoing tension between Scout OP and Love Gill, questioned their behaviour and pulled up Kanika Mann for raising her voice during an argument. However, it was not all criticism, as Young DSA and Arishfa Khan also received praise.

Salman reprimanded Scout over his recent arguments with Young and his remarks about Love. Calling him rude, the host questioned his arrogance and pointed out that much of his journey inside the house appeared to revolve around Love Gill. When Scout tried to explain himself, Salman asked the other contestants for their views. Several housemates agreed with his observation.

Love Gill also gets a reality check

Love was also questioned about her conduct. Amrapali Dubey pointed out what she described as a pattern in Love's behaviour, alleging that she first builds friendships, makes people feel guilty and later distances herself from them.

Salman also brought up Love's earlier remark to a guest, in which she had suggested that the person needed therapy. He questioned her authority to make such a comment and reprimanded her for speaking to the guest that way.

Why did Salman Khan reprimand Kanika Mann?

The host also addressed the controversy surrounding Scout's offensive remark about Love. He questioned why Love had not responded more strongly when the incident took place. Kanika, meanwhile, got into an argument with Amrapali and Kazi while defending her position. She maintained that she had asked Scout to apologise.

As Kanika continued speaking loudly, Salman asked her to stop shouting. When she explained that her voice was naturally loud, he made it clear that this was no reason to raise it while speaking to him.

Salman praises Young DSA and Arishfa Khan

Amid the criticism, Salman had words of appreciation for Young DSA. He praised him for showing maturity and keeping his temper under control during his disagreement with Scout. Arishfa Khan was also appreciated for handling her captaincy responsibilities well throughout the week.

What to expect in the next episode?

The drama is set to continue in Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. A promo shows Salman questioning Kanika's repeated explanations and sarcastically suggesting that he should bring a chair and sit down if she has more to say. It remains to be seen how Kanika responds to the host's remarks.

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Bigg Boss 20 WKV: Salman Khan schools Scout OP over physical fight with Yung DSA, questions his behaviour