Bigg Boss 17 Sukravaar Ka Vaar: Salman Khan to lash out at Vicky Jain over his game strategy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 17's latest episode

Bigg Boss 17 is getting exciting with each day. Within two weeks of its inception, the popular reality show has generated enough drama content for its viewers. Host Salman Khan, who meets the housemates on the weekend will again meet and interact tonight in the Sukravaar Ka Vaar episode. The makers has unveiled several promos of tonight's episode wherein the host can be seen lashing out at some of the Bigg Boss 17 inmates including Vicky Jain, husband of Ankita Lokhande.

Watch the promos:

In another promo, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra can be seen locking horns with each other. Abhishek is one of those housemates of the current season, who has been in a verbal spat with nearly every other inmate of the BB House. Earlier this week, Bigg Boss also warned Abhishek over his aggressive behvaiour.

Another promo of Sukravaar Ka Vaar features Salman Khan taking 'class' of Abhishek Kumar over his spat with Mannara Chopra.

Also Read: Tiger 3 - Katrina Kaif's co-star in towel scene Michelle Lee REVEALS challenges while shooting fight sequence

More deets about Bigg Boss 17

The 17th edition of Bigg Boss began on October 15 with 17 popular yet controversial personalities including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt and his wife Aishwarya Sharma, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth Mashetty.

Six contestants are nominated for the week including KhanZaadi, Soniya Bansal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Sunny Aryaa, and Sana Raees Khan. It will be interesting to see who will become the first contestant of the season to get eliminated by the audience.

Latest Entertainment News