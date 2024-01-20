Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra calls out Ankita Lokhande for THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dr Madhu Chopra and Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17 is nearing the finale season and with each passing day, more dramas, more chaos and fights are happening in the house. With every elimination, there has been a drastic change in the dynamics of each relationship inside the house. There was a massive fight between Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui inside the Bigg Boss house and all the contestants got involved in the fight. As soon as Mannara Chopra tried to protect her friend, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande fought back with her.

Now the video of Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan and Ankita Lokhande badmouthing her has gone viral on social media. Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra commented on the video, "OMG!, They are behaving uncivilised". Netizens also did not like it the way Mannara was treated and expressed their disappointment in the comment section.

One user wrote, "I don't like Mannara, but the way she has been handling these 3 classless ladies of BB house is commendable". Another user wrote, "An illiterate playing with a solo player". "Fine girl Mannara Chopra we are with you till the end Mannara baby", wrote the third user.

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale

The grand finale episode will air on January 28, 2024, since no extension was given by the makers this season. The current housemates inside the BB House include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashetty, Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya.

