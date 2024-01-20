Saturday, January 20, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra calls out Ankita Lokhande for THIS reason

Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra calls out Ankita Lokhande for THIS reason

Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra called out Ankita Lokhande for her behaviour inside the house. She commented in one of the videos, which is now going viral on social media. Scroll down to watch the video.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: January 20, 2024 14:16 IST
Dr Madhu Chopra and Ankita Lokhande
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dr Madhu Chopra and Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17 is nearing the finale season and with each passing day, more dramas, more chaos and fights are happening in the house. With every elimination, there has been a drastic change in the dynamics of each relationship inside the house. There was a massive fight between Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui inside the Bigg Boss house and all the contestants got involved in the fight. As soon as Mannara Chopra tried to protect her friend, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande fought back with her. 

Now the video of Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan and Ankita Lokhande badmouthing her has gone viral on social media. Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra commented on the video, "OMG!, They are behaving uncivilised". Netizens also did not like it the way Mannara was treated and expressed their disappointment in the comment section. 

One user wrote, "I don't like Mannara, but the way she has been handling these 3 classless ladies of BB house is commendable". Another user wrote, "An illiterate playing with a solo player". "Fine girl Mannara Chopra we are with you till the end Mannara baby", wrote the third user.

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale

The grand finale episode will air on January 28, 2024, since no extension was given by the makers this season. The current housemates inside the BB House include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashetty, Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya. 

Also Read: Mission Impossible actor Alec Baldwin faces fresh charges over fatal gunfire on sets of Rust

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda finally breaks silence on engagement rumours with Rashmika Mandanna

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Entertainment News

Latest News