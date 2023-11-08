Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora predicts Ankita Lokhande will be blessed with twins in 2025

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ankita Lokhande among eight other housemates are nominated this week.

Bigg Boss 17 is getting exciting with each new episode. The contestants have remained among the top trends on X (formerly Twitter) ever since the inception of the current season.

Bigg Boss 17 has a few couples inside the house including Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who are among the most talked housemates in the season. Ankita-Vicky are again in the news and this time for a prediction made by another contestant in the BB House regarding their children. In a recent episode, Sunny Arya aka Tehehka Bhai was seen predicting the future of contestants. After predicting Mannara's future Tehelka then goes on to predict things about Vicky. In his prediction, Tehelka reveals that Vicky has two really close friends, with whom he shares everything about his life even before he shares it with Ankita.

Ankita, after watching Tehelka Bhai making predictions about Vicky sat in front of him to know her future, following which Sunny reveals that she loves shoes and her lucky number are 4 and 7. "Your next year is going to be extremely fruitful, you have been planning for a child and you shall soon have a baby girl. Apart from that, you will soon get approached for a huge project. There have been many discussions on casting you for it and it will bring a positive change for you, reveals Tehelka Bhai.

Also Read: Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar Divorce: 5 things you need to know about the high-profile case

Jigna Vora, who is popular among the housemates for being an astrologer as well enters the room and says he (Tehelka) does face reading and she predicts through numbers.

After Ankita talked to Jigna about having a baby soon, the latter predicted and said, ''You will have your baby in 2025 and not before, there are chances that you will be blessed with twins.''

Ankita excitedly said, ''Haina, many people have told me that I will have twins, but I would love to have a daughter too.''

Meanwhile, nine housemates are nominated this week including Ankita Lokhande.

Latest Entertainment News