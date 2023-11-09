Bigg Boss 17, Day 25 Written Updates: Ankita gets into ugly fight with Aishwarya , calls her 'psycho'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ankita Lokhande is nominated for the week

Bigg Boss 17, is getting exciting with each new episode. On Day 24, the episode began with a unique task, with which the BB housemates were given a chance to win ration for the house. The task began with a faceoff between Dil and Dum Makaan contestants, which took an ugly turn. As a result, Bigg Boss asked all the housemates to return to their old arrangements. Later in the day, Abhishek Kumar and Aishwarya Sharma locked horns over kitchen duties, following which Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain too joined the argument. The verbal spat became so intense that Aishwarya's husband, Neil Bhatt, also got involved in the argument.

This all led to an intense argument between Aishwarya and Ankita.

Ankita gets angry after Aishwarya taunts Abhishek by saying that he is in the BB House because of his bootlicking attitude. Ankita even tells Aishwarya to not use such words. Amid all this tension, nobody was ready to stop and Ankita calls Aishwarya a 'psycho'. In reply, Aishwarya says ''Bas. Tu paagal.''

Nominated contestants

The environment is not the same since the nomination task held on Monday, which led to many arguments inside the BB House. There are three BB Houses this season namely, Dil, Dimaag and Dum. From the Dimaag House Navid Sole and Mannara Chopra. Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande are nominated from the Dil House.

And, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Samarth Jurel, and Anurag Dobhal are nominated from the Dum House.

Currently, there are 17 contestants inside the BB House including Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Navid Sole, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sana Khan, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai, Arun Mashettey, Rinki Dhawan, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, Firoza Khan and Abhishek Kumar.

