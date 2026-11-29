YouTuber Bhuvan Bam has landed in legal trouble after a case was registered against him for allegedly making an objectionable remark and performing an obscene act during a comedy show at Parul University in Gujarat's Vadodara district. The FIR was lodged at Waghodia police station on Sunday, November 29, under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with punishment for obscene acts and songs.

Bhuvan Bam faces FIR over 'obscene' act during Gujarat event

As per the complaint, the incident took place on November 25 during a comedy show titled 'Lavari', organised by Parul University on its campus in Limda village of Waghodia taluka. The event was held between 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm and was attended by students and other guests.

Mahendrapratap Singh, the university's security head, filed the complaint alleging that Bam made an objectionable remark while interacting with actor Sanjeeda Shaikh, who was also present at the event.

The FIR further alleged that the comedian performed an obscene act involving a water bottle, mimicking urination in front of the audience and other actors present at the venue. A video purportedly showing the act later went viral on social media, which sparked criticism.

As mentioned in the complaint, the university had granted permission for the comedy show with clear instructions to maintain the dignity and discipline of the educational institution. However, the complainant alleged that the university authorities were neither informed about nor had consented to the remarks and acts in question.

Confirming the development, Vadodara Rural Superintendent of Police Sushil Agrawal said, "We have registered an FIR against YouTuber Bhuvan Bam and started further investigation." The police authorities have launched an investigation into the allegations.

Bhuvan Bam's recent projects

Bhuvan Bam was recently seen in Dhindora 2, which premiered on Netflix on November 20. The comedy series also features Sanjeeda Shaikh as Kavita Mami, the wife of Titu Mama. Directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, Dhindora Season 2 is produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam.

Before this, Bhuvan appeared in Prime Video's period drama series The Revolutionaries, which also stars Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada and others.

(With PTI inputs)

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